FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

GENEVA: FIFA said Monday (Oct 30) it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales after the world cup match on Aug 20, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)"The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years," world football's governing body said in a statement.

