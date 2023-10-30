FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales after the world cup match on Aug 20, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)"The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years," world football's governing body said in a statement.

