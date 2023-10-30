FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

File photo: Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales arrives at the high court in Madrid, Spain - September 15, 2023 REUTERS/Susana Vera/File photo

File photo: Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales is pictured after leaving the high court in Madrid, Spain - September 15, 2023 REUTERS/Susana Vera/File photoFIFA said Monday (Oct 30) it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his forced kiss on the lips of World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso.

"The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years," world football's governing body said in a statement. headtopics.com

