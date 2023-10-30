Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive

Gatherings have also taken place in solidarity with the victims of Hamas's attack on southern Israel on Oct 7.

The recent escalation in violence has entered its fourth week and Palestinian civilians in the enclave are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water. Medical officials in Gaza said at least 20 Palestinians had been killed and dozens wounded overnight as Israeli ground forces pushed into the coastal enclave from multiple directions.Militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their members were engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza as well as the West Bank city of Jenin.Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the enclave.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies. The stepped-up attacks coincided with a mounting international outcry for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid in. headtopics.com

More than half the hostages held by Hamas have foreign passports from 25 countries, including 54 Thai nationals, according to the Israeli government. Colonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency that co-ordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in the next few days.

