Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive

Israel’s military said it had struck over 600 militant targets over the past few days as it continued to expand ground operations in the Gaza Strip, where Palestinian civilians are in dire need of fuel, food and clean water as the conflict enters its fourth week.Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian militants clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian media said.

Residents said they could hear shooting and explosions all night. Islamist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their members were engaged in fighting with Israeli forces in Gaza as well as the West Bank city of Jenin.Israel released images of battle tanks on the west coast of the enclave, signalling a potential effort to surround Gaza’s main city two days after the Israeli government ordered expanded ground incursions.

Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, which the group denies. Israel has tightened its blockade and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel on Oct 7. Israeli authorities say the militants killed some 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages. headtopics.com

Israeli security forces killed four people during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages.

More than half the hostages held by Hamas have foreign passports from 25 countries, including 54 Thai nationals, according to the Israeli government. US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Sunday to protect civilians in Gaza and “immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aidColonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency that co-ordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in the next few days and Palestinian civilians should head to a “humanitarian zoneMedical authorities in Gaza, which has a population of 2. headtopics.com

