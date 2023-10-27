Fertility and weight: Will losing weight make a difference in getting pregnant?

October 27, 2023 1:36 AMCan you get pregnant after weight loss? How much weight should I lose before getting pregnant? Is it difficult to get pregnant if you're obese? Here's the deal about losing weight to get pregnant.

On the flip side, being underweight may lead to irregular or absent periods and low body fat, both of which can hinder fertility. The key here is to understand that weight loss should be gradual and sustainable. Crash diets and excessive exercise may do more harm than good, causing additional stress on your body and possibly exacerbating fertility problems. Instead, opt for a balanced, nutritious diet and a moderate exercise routine.

However, as a general guideline, losing around five per cent to 10 per cent of your current body weight can make a significant difference in your fertility. For example, if you weigh 91kg, losing 5 to 10kg may increase your chances of getting pregnant. headtopics.com

Obesity is also associated with an increased risk of conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which further affects fertility. Additionally, being obese during pregnancy increases the risk of complications, such as gestational diabetes and hypertension.Excess weight doesn't just affect women's fertility; it can also have a significant impact on men. Overweight and obesity in men have been linked to reduced fertility, primarily due to hormonal imbalances.

This hormonal disruption can make it difficult to predict when ovulation is occurring, thereby reducing the window of opportunity for conception. It's essential to maintain a healthy body weight, as being underweight can also hinder fertility.Managing your weight can play a crucial role in achieving that dream. In this short list, we'll explore some casual yet informative tips on how to manage your weight effectively for a better chance at conception. headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

China FM calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summitWASHINGTON: China's top diplomat voiced hope on Thursday (Oct 26) for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a potential visit by P Read more ⮕

Heart of the Matter Podcast: Bank outages - Are there gaps in the system?The recent hours-long outage for DBS and Citibank banking and payment services was caused by a technical issue at a data centre. Industry experts weigh in on what happens when critical banking infrastructure goes black. Read more ⮕

Ubud Writers & Readers Festival: Difference Engine launches book, Daryl Yam and Khir Johari give talksSingapore authors and publisher offer their take on Ubud's literary festival. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Despite losing limbs, Ukrainian sappers return to work clearing land minesKHARKIV REGION, Ukraine: Andrii Ilkiv, a Ukrainian police sapper, had his leg amputated below the knee after a land mine blew up beneath him in September 2022. By May the following year he was back at work, standing on a prosthetic limb, sweeping for and defusing mines. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears says she was portrayed as 'eternal virgin' despite losing virginity at 14Britney Spears was portrayed as an 'eternal virgin' even though she'd been having sex since the age of 14. The 41-year-old pop superstar has lifted the lid on her early years in the spotlight in her new memoir The Woman In Me and revealed her team forced her to pretend she was chaste even though she lost her virginity as... Read more ⮕

Despite losing limbs, Ukrainian sappers return to work clearing land minesKHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — Andrii Ilkiv, a Ukrainian police sapper, had his leg amputated below the knee after a land mine blew up beneath him in September 2022. By May the following year he was back at work, standing on a prosthetic limb, sweeping for and defusing mines. The 37-year-old father of four is one of 14 sappers who have... Read more ⮕