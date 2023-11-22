Female Mine Workers Continue to Work Amid Russia's Attack on Ukraine

Krystyna, 22-years-old, stands next to a mine train battery at her workplace at an underground mine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 17, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko Nataliia, 43-years-old and Krystyna, 22-years-old, go down in an elevator to their underground workplace, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 17, 2023.

REUTERS/Alina Smutko Nataliia, 43-years-old, connects power to a mine train battery charger, in her workplace at an underground mine, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 17, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko Krystyna, 22-years-old, waits for the equipment before going down to work her shift underground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 17, 2023. REUTERS/Alina Smutko A female mine employee operates an elevator, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine November 17, 202





Russia, Ukraine give conflicting Zaporizhzhia frontline accountsRussia and Ukraine gave clashing accounts over the weekend about what is going on along the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, with Moscow saying it has stopped Kyiv's counter-offensive and Ukraine's army saying it keeps pressing on.

Russia's Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-PacificBEIJING: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the West wants to expand the conflict in Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, citing comments made at a Beijing defence forum on Monday (Oct 30). Speaking at the

Belarus' Lukashenko says Ukraine-Russia war at stalemate, urges talksRussia and Ukraine are locked in a stalemate on the frontlines of their war and the two sides need to sit down and negotiate an end to the conflict, Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian leader of Belarus and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said over the weekend.

Russia will succeed in Ukraine unless US support continues: Pentagon chiefWASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday (Oct 31) that Russia would be successful in Ukraine unless the United States kept up its support for Kyiv.

Russia's Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-PacificBEIJING — Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu accused the West on Monday (Oct 30) of wanting to expand the conflict in Ukraine to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported.

Some Ukraine drone pilots fear early advantage over Russia now lostDONETSK REGION, Ukraine: The soldiers piloting Ukraine's fleet of small, cheap assault drones are voicing concerns that, despite pioneering their use, they are now being leapfrogged by their adversary as Moscow pumps money and resources into its drone sector.

