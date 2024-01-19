Female combat soldiers serving on the front line in Gaza

When Captain Amit Busi gets a chance to sleep, she does so with her boots on – and in a shared tent in an improvised Israeli military post in the northern Gaza Strip. There she commands a company of 83 soldiers, nearly half of them men. It is one of several mixed-gender units fighting in Gaza, where female combat soldiers and officers are serving on the front line for the first time since the war surrounding the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Capt Busi is responsible not just for the lives of her subordinates – search-and-rescue engineers whose specialised training and tools help infantry troops enter damaged and booby-trapped buildings at risk of collapse – but also for the wounded soldiers they help evacuate from the battlefield. She and her soldiers also help scour the area for fighters, weapons and rocket launchers and are responsible for guarding the camp. It can be easy to forget Capt Busi is only 23, given the respect she has clearly earned from her subordinates – among them Jews, Druze and Bedouin Muslim men





