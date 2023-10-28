Feeling bloated after over-eating while on holiday? How to feel better and lighter after coming back

You know how it is. You are excited to try new foods in a new place. And before you know it, you've grazed through the entire street.
From colon cleansing, juicing to simply eating lighter or skipping the next meal, that's all it takes for anyone who has gone a little overboard overseas to disgorge the caloric guilt accumulated, doesn't it?
I also scroll past online "experts" who advocate the need to eliminate toxins from your system, and just nod politely when people tell me, "oh, I feel so much lighter and better after eating less or drinking nothing but juice!".Well, of course you would because your digestive tract isn't as full as when you're eating solid foods, said Dr Robynne Chutkan, an integrative gastroenterologist and author of Gutbliss With Dr Robynne Chutkan: Feel Light, Tight & Bright The Healthy Way.
“These practices are often unnecessary and could even be counterproductive” as “most detox diets are not supported by scientific evidence and can sometimes be restrictive, leading to nutrient deficiencies”, he said.
It is difficult to quantify the exact number of extra calories you're likely to consume but it is comparable to the year-end over-eating we tend to do, said Michael. She cited a 2016 study that found most people (at least those in the US and Germany) gained an average of 0.6kg to 0.8kg of weight during the Christmas-New Year holiday season. Even the more restrained Japanese put on about 0.5kg during the Golden Week.
Whatever you do, there’s no need to detox, skip a meal or eat plain porridge for the next few days, said the experts. As for what you should eat to get back into the groove again, refer to the