Fans slam Premier League decision to hold Wolves v Chelsea on Christmas Eve

The Premier League's decision to schedule Chelsea's game away at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve was criticised by the London club's fans who described it as"totally unacceptable" on Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 23 but has been moved to Dec. 24 for a 1300 GMT kickoff, marking the first time a Premier League game will be held on Christmas Eve since 1995. The Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST) said match-going fans would face issues travelling to Wolves on a holiday weekend.

"It is totally unacceptable that Wolves v Chelsea has been scheduled for Christmas Eve," CST said in a statement. "Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters." headtopics.com

CST added that they had requested a meeting with the Premier League on Tuesday and hoped to discuss the matter along with the Wolves 1877 Supporters Trust and the Football Supporters' Association (FSA)."The Chelsea Supporters' Trust will formally request that the Premier League properly consults supporters on this issue and that they reverse this decision," it added.

The FSA said it was"shocking scheduling" by the Premier League, adding that they stood with supporters' trusts from both clubs in opposing Christmas Eve fixtures.

