Fans pay tribute to Matthew Perry by flocking to block where Friends was shot

Since the Chandler Bing star died in his hot tub aged 54 on Saturday (Oct 28), West Village eatery Little Owl has been packed. A local told Page Six: "People have been coming to the location to show their respect and laying out flowers and candles. While they are there, they decide to stop for a bite.""The business is great for the establishment. I just hope it does not become a problem for me to get a table especially for brunch and dinner."

It's not the first time that the restaurant has been overrun with Friends fans, and the establishment wasn't always happy about the masses arriving at the famed building. For the show's 25th anniversary in 2019, hordes of the sitcom's biggest followers descended on the Greenwich Village building that was "home" to the show's characters, and ended up blocking the sidewalks in front of Little Owl as they snapped selfies and even defaced walls with tributes.

The restaurant's owner said at the time: "I would say it's hundreds of people… over the weekends, it's closer to 1,000." Fans even had the cheek to ask the restaurant's staff for Sharpies so they could scrawl tributes to the show over the apartment building above it.

Matthew was found underwater in the jacuzzi in the backyard of his US$6 million (S$8.2 million) ranch-style mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and despite being repositioned by a bystander, was found lifeless by emergency workers who were called to the scene.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENEWPAPER: Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkNEW YORK – Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, as they gathered Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show’s...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New YorkFans left flowers and handwritten letters outside the building that was used as the exterior shot in Friends. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Matthew Perry’s most memorable performances beyond FriendsHe had other memorable performances outside of playing Chandler BIng on Friends. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASİAONECOM: Matthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow said to be 'considering' adopting his dogMatthew Perry's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow is said to be 'considering' adopting the late actor's beloved dog Alfred. The main Friends cast, including the Phoebe Buffay actress, are yet to break their silence on Matthew's heartbreaking sudden death aged 54 on Saturday (Oct 28) but are said to be in a state of 'total shock'.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: The Life List: Late actor Matthew Perry’s five most iconic moments on FriendsHe shot to fame as the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: ‘Friends’ cast ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew PerryThe joint statement is the cast's first public reaction since Perry's sudden death on Saturday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »