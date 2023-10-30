Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New York

People stand in line on Sunday to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the building that was used as the exterior shot in the TV show Friends in New York.That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, as they gathered on Sunday outside the New York apartment building used in the show’s filming.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” his family said in a statement to People magazine. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.”for years, but the sudden death of a man who delivered laughter into millions of homes was a gut-punch for those who knew him – or who felt like they did.

And part of that would be due to Perry’s Chandler, a sarcastic 20something who long resisted growing up. “Chandler is a funny guy. He’s a loving guy. He’s someone who’s very dedicated to his friends. And that’s what I think Matthew was as well.”Ms Lanthier, who had come with a yellow rose that she placed next to a note left by another passer-by, added: “I just wanted to pay my respects.” headtopics.com

Floral tributes were left on Sunday for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show Friends in New York. PHOTO: AFP Yet none of that stopped the West Village neighbourhood from becoming a place of interest for fans across generations, who have been making the trek to the building for years – even if Central Perk, the New York coffee shop where the friends spent so much time, was a figment of the screenwriters’ imagination.“It was something that I watched when I was sad or wanted a nice laugh.”

