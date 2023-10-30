Fans flock to remember Friends star Matthew Perry in New York

The apartment building at 90 Bedford Street, in New York, has long been famous for its use as the establishing shot in the TV show 'Friends' (Photo: AFP/Adam GRAY)Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom Friends, as they gathered Sunday (Oct 29) outside the New York apartment building used in the show's filming.

too soon for many fans, in a testament to the staying power of Friends, which aired from 1994 to 2004 and continues to live on for viewers across generations in reruns and on streaming services. The light rain wasn't enough to keep visitors from paying their respects on the instantly recognizable street corner in the trendy West Village neighborhood where the six-story building sits, adorned in classic New York style with a brick facade and metal fire escapes.

And part of that would be due to Perry's Chandler, himself a sarcastic 20-something who long resisted growing up. "He's had a very impactful role in my life and always has given me tons of laughs, and it's sad to hear about his passing," said Lanthier, who recently graduated law school in Vancouver. headtopics.com

"I just wanted to pay my respects," she said, having come with a yellow rose that she placed next to a note left by another passerby.Like much of American pop culture, the show had been reevaluated by some in recent years, criticised for its lack of diversity or the simple, sanitised reality it presented.

Yet none of that stopped the West Village neighborhood from becoming a place of interest for fans across generations, who have been making the trek to the building for yearseven if Central Perk, the New York coffee shop where the friends spent so much time, was also a figment of the screenwriters' imagination."It was something that I watched when I was sad or just if I wanted a nice laugh. headtopics.com

