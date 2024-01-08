Family Appeals for Missing Maid Who Borrowed Money from Loan Sharks

A family in Singapore is appealing to the public to look out for their Indonesian maid who had left their home in Punggol after apparently borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders. The maid's employer, Ms Ika Lestari, stated that they have been harassed by loan sharks even after paying off the loan.





