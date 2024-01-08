Family Appeals for Missing Maid Who Borrowed Money from Loan Sharks

HEAD TOPICS

A family in Singapore is seeking help in finding their Indonesian maid who disappeared after borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders. The maid's employer has been harassed by loan sharks despite paying off the loan.

A family in Singapore is appealing to the public to look out for their Indonesian maid who had left their home in Punggol after apparently borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders. The maid's employer, Ms Ika Lestari, stated that they have been harassed by loan sharks even after paying off the loan.

