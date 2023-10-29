Families to hold mass commemoration for Seoul 2022 crush victims

Families of victims will march from the site of the crush in an Itaewon alleyway to City Hall for a rally to mark the first anniversary of the disaster (Photo: AFP/ANTHONY WALLACE)SEOUL: Victims' families, survivors and activists will hold a mass commemoration in Seoul on Sunday (Oct 29) to mark the first anniversary of the

Last Halloween, tens of thousands of people - mostly in their 20s and 30s - had been out to enjoy post-pandemic holiday celebrations in Seoul's Itaewon district, but theDespite a formal investigation and ongoing prosecutions of local officials, no one has yet been convicted.

"The public mourning event ... is being held to remember and pay tribute to the 159 victims, and at the same time to pledge to never give in on finding the truth that has yet to be revealed," the families' group said in a statement. headtopics.com

Flowers are placed in front of handwritten notes on a wall in an alleyway in Seoul on Oct 28, 2023, which was the site of the Oct 29, 2022, tragic Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people during Halloween celebrations. (Photo: AFP/Anthony Wallace)

Sunday's commemoration is expected to be attended by around 10,000 people, including the victims' families, survivors of the crush, activists, as well as lawmakers and government officials, they added. headtopics.com

The families will march from the site of the crush in Itaewon to City Hall for a mass rally in the evening, according to the statement.A year after South Korea’s Halloween crowd crush, victims’ families still seek justice: 'Law won’t bring our children back'

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.