Fake News on Indonesian Elections Sparks Government Response

Election fever is heating up in Indonesia as fake news on the polls spreads. The government has released clarifications and requested Facebook to take down over 450 pieces of disinformation. The Ministry of Communications and Informatics has added 15 election-related posts to its website to clarify fake news. Hoaxes involving the presidential candidates and their running mates have been circulating online.

