FairPrice Group collects 250,000 textbooks for donation drive

Nearly 250,000 textbooks have been collected since Oct 30, as part of FairPrice Group’s annual donation drive. This is close to half of its target of 500,000 textbooks it hopes to receive for its Share-A-Textbook project, with most donations coming in as examinations end and the end-of-year holidays start.

Donors can continue to drop off their textbooks and other educational materials until the exercise ends on Nov 30, after which volunteers will sort the books and start distributing them to student beneficiaries. A FairPrice Group spokesman said it hopes to exceed its target this year, and is calling for more donations so that all students in Singapore can benefit from the programme and get educational resources they need. In a survey conducted by the group in September, seven out of 10 people said they are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardship. Fifty-seven per cent of respondents who took part in the survey said that they could save between $100 and $299 a year by using second-hand textbook

