Facebook and TikTok restrict record number of social media posts in Malaysia

Facebook owner Meta and China’s TikTok restricted a record number of social media posts and accounts in Malaysia in the first six months of 2023, data published by the firms showed, amid a jump in government requests to remove content.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, which came to power in November 2022 on a reformist platform, has faced accusations of back-pedalling on its promises to protect freedom of speech amid The government has denied allegations of stifling dissent online, saying it wanted to curb provocative posts that touch on race, religion and royalty. Between January and June 2023, Meta restricted about 3,100 pages and posts on its Facebook and Instagram platforms from being viewed by users in Malaysia because they were reported to have violated local laws, according to data published in the firm’s twice-yearly Transparency Report in Decembe





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Minister Files Lawsuit Against TikTok Over False AllegationsShanmugam seeks court order for TikTok to provide user identities over false extramarital affair claims Affidavits reveal that social media platform refused to give users' info to the Singapore law minister unless a court order was obtained.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

‘Dasar terburuk sejauh ini’: Pengeluaran wang persaraan Malaysia semasa pandemik ibarat bom jangka yang berdetikRakyat Malaysia telah mengeluarkan RM145 bilion daripada dana persaraan mereka untuk menampung kesan pandemik. Lebih separuh daripada mereka yang berusia di bawah 55 tahun, kini mempunyai kurang RM10,000 dalam akaun mereka. Sejauh mana Malaysia bakal menghadapi krisis persaraan, menjadi tinjauan program CNA, Insight.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Proposed Constitutional Amendments in Malaysia Raise Concerns for Stateless ChildrenProposed constitutional amendments by the Malaysian government will affect stateless and vulnerable children, as well as children born to permanent residents in Malaysia, according to a coalition advocating for stateless children. Human rights groups have urged the Malaysian government to fulfill its promise to foreign-born mothers and withdraw certain amendments to the Federal Constitution regarding citizenship rights.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow launch cross-border payment systemPayNow users in Singapore and DuitNow users in Malaysia can now send instant P2P cross-border fund transfers using just their mobile phones. The launch of the real-time payment systems linkage between Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow was jointly announced by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Khidmat pembayaran rentas sempadan menghubungkan Singapura, Indonesia dan MalaysiaSingapura dan Indonesia telah melancarkan pautan pembayaran rentas sempadan menerusi kod QR manakala pengguna PayNow Singapura dan DuitNow Malaysia kini boleh membuat pemindahan dana secara langsung.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Men on secret Facebook group where women name and shame guys they datedA young man discovers that his Tinder profile has been shared on a secret Facebook group where women discuss and share information about the men they have met from dating apps in Singapore. He expresses discomfort and describes it as harassment.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »