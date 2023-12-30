EY’s Wai Keat Cheang on the Impact of Emerging Technologies and Diversity on Management Practices

As one of the judges at the SBR Management Excellence Awards, Wai Keat Cheang shares his insights on navigating the changing landscape of management in an era of technological advancements and inclusivity. Effective management practices serve as the bedrock of organisational success, ensuring efficiency, adaptability, and sustained growth. Wai Keat Cheang, Partner in Consulting at Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd.

, brings a wealth of experience to the table, with a focus on consulting, digital transformation, and technology





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doctor Declines Offer to Buy Gastroenterologist of the Year AwardDr Desmond Wai has been offered the opportunity to be awarded the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year, but declined as he would have to pay nearly $10,000 for the award. The offer included being featured in a magazine and on social media.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Company Allegedly Giving Out Healthcare Awards for Money; MOH InvestigatingThe Ministry of Health said it will take enforcement action against anyone found to have breached advertising guidelines. Dr Desmond Wai has been offered the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year by Global Health Asia Pacific (Ghapac) for a fee of $10,000. He declined the offer.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Parents in Singapore discuss struggles with children's healthcareSingaporean parents share their experiences and frustrations with children's healthcare, highlighting the need for a dedicated urgent care centre.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

New Community Review Site Created for Insurance Agents and Financial AdvisersA new community review site – Agenttrust.sg – has been created for people to leave anonymous reviews and share feedback about their insurance agents and financial advisers. Industry associations and advisory firms are concerned about the validity of the reviews, noting that the anonymity of users creates room for potential abuse.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean couple who quit jobs to travel in campervan reveal the good and bad of living off-gridDom Chiam, 37, and Lim Hui Jing, 26, who both used to be solar project managers, share their experience of quitting their jobs to travel in a campervan and the challenges they faced living off-grid.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

You don't have to spend a fortune: Danish tourists shocked by how affordable it can be to explore SingaporeSally and Adam, travel content creators from Denmark, share their experience of exploring Singapore on a budget. Despite being known as one of the most expensive countries, they found affordable ways to enjoy their trip.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »