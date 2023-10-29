The Tagbanua lifeguards consider themselves the guardians of Kayangan Lake, a sacred site for their tribe. PHOTO: VINA SALAZAR

He finds it lodged between limestones in the shallows – a child’s diaper, wet with lake water, urine and faeces.Mr Marco Aguilar, 30, does not flinch as he picks up the diaper with his bare hands and places it inside a sack, already filled with plastic scraps and bottles he had gathered around Kayangan over two days.

For tourists, Kayangan is a bucket-list destination; for the 3,000 Tagbanua people in Coron, the lake is their livelihood. The elders eventually agreed to open two of their lakes to outsiders in 2001, following an increasing demand for tourism. headtopics.com

The Tagbanua named another lake Barracuda, after the skeleton of a large fish they discovered underwater. Like Kayangan, it also has clear, brackish waters. Scuba divers are allowed there as it does not have Kayangan’s strong underwater currents.As a lifeguard, Mr Aguilar is tasked to not only give first aid to tourists when they need it, but also to safeguard Kayangan’s pristine beauty.

When the lake opens at 7am, Mr Aguilar reminds visitors to follow simple rules: Always wear their life jackets. No diving. No smoking. No throwing of garbage into the lake.So when there are no emergencies, Mr Aguilar hunts for empty water bottles, drink cans, cigarette butts and plastic wrappers that get wedged between rocks near Kayangan’s walkway, where guests rest after taking a dip. headtopics.com

The Tagbanua tribe members cut up old water containers and attach strips from rubber tyres to make their swimming fins. PHOTO: VINA SALAZAR

Extreme Asia: The little-known Filipino tribe picking up after dirty tourists in Asia's cleanest lake

