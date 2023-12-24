Extended operating hours at nightlife venues in Thailand aim to boost tourism sector

Nightlife venues in Thailand have seen increased customer spending following a recent extension of operating hours from 2am at the latest to 4am, which the government hopes will boost the post-pandemic tourism sector and inject more money into the economy. Still, observers say the growth is unlikely to be significant as the night-time industry contributes little to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and the main tourist group from China are spending less.
