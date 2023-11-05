Exploring Ovarian Reserve Testing: A Guide to Assessing Fertility

Are you considering starting a family? Perhaps you've been trying to conceive for a while and wondering why it's not happening as quickly as you hoped. If this sounds like you, it might be time to explore ovarian reserve testing. This simple procedure can provide invaluable insights into your fertility and guide your family planning journey.

In this article, we'll dive into all things ovarian reserve testing, including what it is, when to consider it, how it's done, potential risks and limitations, costs in Singapore, and what to expect afterwards.Before we get into the nitty-gritty details, let's start with the basics. Ovarian reserve testing is a set of diagnostic procedures used to assess a woman's current fertility status. It helps determine how many eggs she has left in her ovaries and their quality. In other words, it gives you a sneak peek into your reproductive future.A low ovarian reserve is often associated with difficulties in getting pregnant. However, it's essential to understand that having a low ovarian reserve doesn't necessarily mean you can't conceive - it just means it might be more challenging. Signs of a low ovarian reserve can include:A family history of early menopause.Several factors can influence your ovarian reserve. These include:Smoking: Smoking can accelerate the loss of ovarian function and decrease fertilit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: LTA unveils high-speed test site for MRT trains, on track to complete Southeast Asia’s first rail testing facilityLTA said the construction of the facility, which commenced in 2021, is on track for completion in 2025.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Singapore clinical trial shows promising results in personalized cancer treatmentsAn ongoing clinical trial in Singapore that aims to save patients with advanced cancers from receiving unnecessary treatments has shown promising results. The technique involves extracting cancer cells from patients during their biopsy, growing the cells in a laboratory and testing drugs on the cells to see if they will be effective in helping individual patients. The trial can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Singapore clinical trial shows promising results in saving cancer patients from unnecessary treatmentsAn ongoing clinical trial in Singapore that aims to save patients with advanced cancers from receiving unnecessary treatments has shown promising results. The technique involves extracting cancer cells from patients during their biopsy, growing the cells in a laboratory and testing drugs on the cells to see if they will be effective in helping individual patients. The trial can protect up to 70 per cent of patients from treatments that do little to help them.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Couples in Singapore explore unconventional fertility proceduresSome couples in Singapore are opting for unconventional fertility procedures like womb massages mixed with moxibustion, oxygen therapy, catered meals, and a 'sperm guide' in their quest for conception.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Dive into Matthew Perry's bestselling memoir and relive 1990s nostalgia with the best Friends memorabiliaFrom sofa dog beds to cookbooks, this is your guide to the ultimate Friends memorabilia.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »