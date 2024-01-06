Explainer: Why do checks on some new BTO flats turn up dozens of 'defects', and should homeowners be worried?

A TikTok video in a Tengah BTO unit highlights cosmetic imperfections as well as defects flagged by defect checkers, who note that such issues are normal in new BTO flats. Defects and imperfections can be reported during the one-year Defects Liability Period (DLP), allowing rectification usually within 14 working days. Hiring a defect checker is optional, but they can efficiently identify and report defects, giving homeowners a sense of security.

HDB reassures homeowners that despite minor imperfections, the quality of public housing projects remains consistently high, with scores comparable to or higher than private residential developments. Soon after, they are likely to step into their Housing and Development Board (HDB) unit, expecting everything to be in tip-top condition. However, a recent TikTok video serves as a reminder that homeowners should manage their expectations





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.