Explainer-Vietnam's real estate woes: how much worse can they get?

The sector was the worst performer last month on the falling Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange, with a drop of nearly 16 per cent on the month, says key Vietnam investor Dragon Capital.

Shares of the largest listed developer, Vinhomes, part of the country's biggest conglomerate, Vingroup, have fallen 13 per cent this year. Buildings stand empty with interiors unfinished in developer Sun Group's"Mediterranean town" on the southern island of Phu Quoc, while the skeletons of incomplete high-rises flank shiny towers in Hanoi built by another developer, Sunshine.

Jean Xavier of S&P Global said there was"no risk of massive contagion", but warned about a slowdown in key consumer sectors and the negative impact on areas closely linked to real estate, such as construction and building products.The banking system's exposure to the property sector amounts to about 25 per cent of total loans, says S&P Global, mostly through mortgages, which are not viewed as risky, however, thanks to robust employment. headtopics.com

The banks most exposed to the sector are Southeast Asia Bank, Maritime Bank, Asia Commercial Bank, Vietnam Prosperity Bank (VP Bank) and Sacombank, 2022 data cited by VISRating shows.Analysts blame the worst troubles on a long-running graft campaign that authorities stepped up at the end of last year.

The arrest followed tougher rules on transparency and private placement of corporate bonds adopted that September, and coinciding with an economic slowdown, so that authorities were forced to suspend them a few months later, as the market froze. headtopics.com

Its long-term prospects are more positive, said S&P's Xavier Jean, as a younger population and an expanding middle-class are set to keep demand for property high.

