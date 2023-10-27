Explainer-How great is Japan's reliance on the Middle East energy

Japan, the world's fourth-largest oil buyer, imports 95 per cent of its crude from the Middle East, a concentration that has grown sharply in recent decades and is unique among major oil importers.

The United States is the world's biggest oil producer but only a small supplier to Japan, delivering 42,000 bpd in August. Dependence on Middle Eastern crude increased after Japan's key refiners stopped importing Russian oil soon after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, though some refiners had still imported Russian oil intermittently until February this year.Japan is the world's second largest importer after China of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is used to generate electricity and provide city gas, and its supply portfolio is more balanced.

It could seek more supply from the United States, or seek permission from the Group of Seven (G7) nations, of which it is a member, to buy Russian crude above the $60 price cap set by the group after Moscow's Ukraine invasion.Japan could also look to buy oil on the spot market, although available supply would tighten sharply for all such buyers if Middle Eastern shipments were disrupted. headtopics.com

LNG inventories held by major Japanese power companies, a key indicator of stock levels, were at 2.23 million metric tons as of Oct. 22, above a five-year average of 2.01 million tons for end-October, METI data shows.For natural gas, Japan is already reducing imports as it restarts nuclear plants that were shut in the aftermath of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Japan has also been recently reducing LNG imports by adding renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.According to the International Energy Agency, Japan's petroleum demand declined to 3.3 million bpd in 2021 from 4.2 million bpd in 2010, and is expected to fall further to 2.7 million bpd in 2030, as the country's population shrinks and the economy shifts to lower-emission energy sources. headtopics.com

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA: Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕

'Better to stay safe': Singapore travellers cancel holidays to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas warBut two travel agencies CNA spoke to said they are going ahead with tours to places such as Egypt. Read more ⮕

Explainer: Why distance-based road pricing is unlikely anytime soonSINGAPORE — Any move to start charging motorists by distance travelled under the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will have significant policy implications, including whether it would affect industries like transportation services and logistics providers. Read more ⮕

Explainer: Why distance-based road pricing is unlikely anytime soonSINGAPORE — Any move to start charging motorists by distance travelled under the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system will have significant policy implications, including whether it would affect industries like transportation services and logistics providers. Read more ⮕

Explainer-Vietnam's real estate woes: how much worse can they get?HANOI : A rough year for Vietnam's real estate sector has seen developers miss interest payments on debt, amid a credit crunch spurred by ill-timed government measures, although spillover risk has been limited. Read more ⮕