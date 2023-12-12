Explainer: How did a Grab driver become nominee director for 60 companies and should there be a regulatory limit?

A court case of Grab driver Leonard Koh Meng Huat being fined S$28,000 for failing to conduct due diligence as a nominee director raised eyebrows and generated discussions online last week. Experts explained what being a nominee director entails. Koh pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Companies Act, with an additional 39 charges considered before he was sentenced to a fine.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Explainer: Changes to Law Allowing President Tharman to Hold International AppointmentsParliament passed changes to the Constitution enabling Singapore's president and government ministers to hold international appointments in their private capacities, if it serves the national interest.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Actresses Try Turmeric-Lemon Drink for 21 DaysActresses Cynthia Koh and Felicia Chin are trying a turmeric-lemon drink for 21 days straight. They were inspired by the health benefits shared by a friend and Cynthia's Instagram Story. Cynthia noticed her friend's weight loss and decided to try the drink to get back to healthy habits after binge eating during her holiday.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

FairPrice Group collects 250,000 textbooks for donation driveNearly 250,000 textbooks have been collected for FairPrice Group's annual donation drive, close to half of its target of 500,000 textbooks. Donations can still be made until Nov 30, with volunteers sorting and distributing the books to student beneficiaries. The group aims to exceed its target and calls for more donations to benefit all students in Singapore.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Increasing Book Prices Lead to Rise in Second-Hand Textbook UsageSeven out of 10 people are considering using second-hand textbooks due to increasing book prices and financial hardships, according to a survey conducted by FairPrice Group. The survey also revealed that using second-hand textbooks could save individuals between $100 to $299 a year. With the end of a two-year price freeze on government-approved books, parents have had to pay up to 7% more for textbooks this year. FairPrice Group has opened up donations for its annual Share-A-Textbook drive to provide free second-hand textbooks to students in Singapore.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

13 shophouses in Chinatown up for tender to rejuvenate historic conservation areaA row of 13 shophouses along Smith Street in Chinatown is up for tender to appoint a single master tenant, as part of plans to rejuvenate the historic conservation area, and drive greater footfall while maintaining the precinct's culture and heritage. The tender, which will target the row of shophouses from 11 to 37 Smith Street, was launched on Thursday (Nov 30) and will be open for 12 weeks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Explainer: How did a Grab driver become nominee director for 60 companies and should there be a regulatory limit?A court case of Grab driver Leonard Koh Meng Huat being fined S$28,000 for failing to conduct due diligence as a nominee director raised eyebrows and generated discussions online last week. Experts explained what being a nominee director entails. Koh pleaded guilty to seven charges under the Companies Act, with an additional 39 charges considered before he was sentenced to a fine.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »