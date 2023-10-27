Explainer-China imposes growth limits on vast oil refining industry

Following are key details on China's steps, outlined this week, to rein in a refining industry that recently surpassed the United States to become the world's largest.The overall capacity cap, first unveiled in October 2021 as part of a plan to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030, is aimed at curbing excessive domestic refinery production and supply overhang to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The think tank Sinocarbon says the refining and petrochemical sectors accounted for 8 per cent of emissions in 2020. The industry's recent growth has been driven since 2019 by the creation of three large independent refiners - Zhejiang Petrochemical, Hengli Petrochemical and Shenghong Petrochemical - adding a combined 1.52 million bpd capacity that is highly integrated with petrochemicals making.
That growth has resulted in a low refinery utilization rate of 73 per cent in 2022, based on official output data, compared with more than 91 per cent in the U.S., which means China has surplus capacity to allow for large volumes of refined fuel exports.
Many teapots, meanwhile, have over the years quietly expanded processing capacity, invested in oil storage or moved up the product value chain to make energy transition chemicals.Apart from increasing scrutiny in approving new plants, the government can wield the powerful tool of crude oil import quotas, to which all independent refiners are subjected.
Thanks to rigid quota management and crackdowns on illegal quota trading, China has already managed to limit refinery operations to some extent.