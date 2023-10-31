Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed in S’pore suit local context

To ensure AI models developed here are well-suited to the Republic, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Tuesday that it has set up a collaborative experimental platform that AI developers can use to ensure algorithms are built responsibly.
The findings from these tests will contribute to a guide that contains recommendations for AI models developed here, taking into account cultural sensitivities that developers should be mindful of. He added: “Critically, the sandbox will equip (AI) app developers with the skills and methodologies to conduct generative AI evaluation. Today, these capabilities reside largely with AI model developers.”
IMDA said the sandbox initiative will put AI models to the test in various fields, like human resources and security, to expose gaps in the way AI is currently assessed. Language models can be tested for their ability to weed out toxic content, and whether they show bias towards certain demographics, political views and subjective opinions.
The spokesman added: “As cultural evaluation is a nascent area, we work with model developers to develop a methodology to identify and weed out these concerns in the models in a systematic manner, which could also be applied to other countries besides Singapore.”
The foundation will discuss AI standards and best practices, and create a neutral platform for collaborating on governing AI. DPM Heng Swee Keat visiting a booth by Equatorial Space during a tour at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
