Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed in S’pore suit local context

To ensure AI models developed here are well-suited to the Republic, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Tuesday that it has set up a collaborative experimental platform that AI developers can use to ensure algorithms are built responsibly.

The findings from these tests will contribute to a guide that contains recommendations for AI models developed here, taking into account cultural sensitivities that developers should be mindful of. He added: “Critically, the sandbox will equip (AI) app developers with the skills and methodologies to conduct generative AI evaluation. Today, these capabilities reside largely with AI model developers.”

IMDA said the sandbox initiative will put AI models to the test in various fields, like human resources and security, to expose gaps in the way AI is currently assessed. Language models can be tested for their ability to weed out toxic content, and whether they show bias towards certain demographics, political views and subjective opinions.

The spokesman added: “As cultural evaluation is a nascent area, we work with model developers to develop a methodology to identify and weed out these concerns in the models in a systematic manner, which could also be applied to other countries besides Singapore.”

The foundation will discuss AI standards and best practices, and create a neutral platform for collaborating on governing AI. DPM Heng Swee Keat visiting a booth by Equatorial Space during a tour at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology on Oct 31. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Experimental AI platform set up to ensure apps developed here suit S’pore contextProgram will comprise standardised evaluation tests to guide companies to set up guardrails. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: MAS sees budding recovery in electronics, financial sectors as global environment turnsThe local financial sector could also soon see a turnaround Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: The Big Read: With no foolproof way to prevent banking and e-payment outages, what can businesses and consumers do?SINGAPORE: A long-awaited date for Ms Nazrana Shaheen with her national serviceman boyfriend ended up being cut short, no thanks to a banking services disruption by DBS

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: MAS sees budding recovery in Singapore’s electronics, financial sectors as global environment turnsThe local financial sector could also soon see a turnaround. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: More than 7 in 10 S’poreans prefer remote work, higher than global average: IMF economistsYounger individuals in Singapore are more inclined to work from home, they found. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Matthew Perry’s most memorable performances beyond FriendsHe had other memorable performances outside of playing Chandler BIng on Friends. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕