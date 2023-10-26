Expecting premium on tangible actions that can curb global warming: Expert

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

As COP28 nears, green energy transition is not going fast enough, says industry expertWith less than two months until COP28, the United Nations’ annual conference on climate change, all signs point to a losing battle to curb global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Read more ⮕

Many funding opportunities for green energy from private sector: ExpertJeanne Soh, Co-Head of Structured Finance Asia at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, speaks to CNA's Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week about the funding challenges stemming from the region's renewable power ambitions. Read more ⮕

Aiming to double capacity of geothermal energy: Pertamina New and Renewable Energy CEODannif Danusaputro, Chief Executive Officer of PT Pertamina New and Renewable Energy, speaks to CNA’s Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week and explains the company’s goal of achieving net zero by 2060, mirroring Indonesia’s aim. Read more ⮕

Sunrise New Energy in talks to partner with LG Energy, Abu Dhabi fund for battery facilityChina's Sunrise New Energy said on Tuesday that it was in talks with South Korea's LG Energy Solution and the Abu Dhabi Investment Fund for a potential partnership related to lithium battery material manufacturing in Abu Dhabi.U.S.-listed shares of Sunrise rose nearly 4 per cent in afternoon trade. Read more ⮕

Public needs to step up to accelerate the transition to a cleaner planet, says expertDeveloping and emerging economies, particularly in Asia, are confronted with the challenge of having not only to provide basic energy services to billions who currently lack access, but also engage in the global shift towards low-carbon energy systems. Read more ⮕

ESG investments add value and create opportunities: ExpertPeter Rawlings, Global Industry Lead, Finance Sector at ERM, joins CNA's Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week to explain why $125 trillion is needed to fill the funding gap towards achieving net zero. Read more ⮕