Expanded scheme allows HDB households to use vouchers for energy-efficient appliances

If you are in the market for an energy-efficient air-conditioner or fan, you will be able to use vouchers given for eco-friendly household appliances as part of an expanded scheme that kicked off on April 15.has been widened to include all HDB households.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to consumer electronics chain Gain City’s Marina Square outlet on the first day of voucher redemption for the expanded scheme, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said 145,800 households had registered for the first tranche of the climate vouchers, and only 62,800 had been utilised.

“We do have publicity plans including social media, and working with town councils and the People’s Association to publicise the climate vouchers by putting information on digital display panels at lift lobbies,” she said. There are currently 14 participating retailers, including Courts, Best Denki and FairPrice, and the Government hopes to enlist more.

Expanded Scheme HDB Households Vouchers Energy-Efficient Appliances Energy-Saving Water-Saving

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All HDB households can now use $300 in vouchers for eco-friendly home appliancesUpdated scheme widened to include all HDB households from the previous one- to three-room flats.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

No plan to up PPHS rental vouchers from $300 a monthThe authorities currently have no plan to raise the $7,000 income cap under a scheme that provides temporary homes for families waiting for their Build-To-Order units, or the voucher amount to rent an HDB flat on the open market, said Second Minister for National Development Indranee...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

The Chic Home: Lawyers’ Clementi BTO flat a perfect gathering spaceA space-conscious couple turn their HDB abode into a great place for get-togethers.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Condo leasing market continues decline in February while HDB rents hit new all-time highCondo rents fell 1% from January, while HDB rents rose 1%.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Celebrate Ramadan at heartland bazaarsCheck out bazaars in HDB estates during the final week of the fasting month.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

No plan to up rental voucher sum, income cap under scheme for families awaiting BTO flats: IndraneeHouseholds with incomes above $7,000 a month that face exceptional circumstances can approach HDB for help.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »