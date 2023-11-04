Exclusive Property Development in Bukit Timah Offers More Than Just an Investment

Comprising three exclusive, bespoke landed houses, including one freestanding bungalow and two semi-detached homes, this exclusive property development presents more than just a promising investment — it offers a lifestyle immersed in nature's beauty, architectural elegance, and innovation. Recent data released by URA reveals that the median land price of new detached houses has surged by 60 per cent from S$1,959 psf in 2018 to S$3,136 psf in 2023.

In the same timeframe, new semi-detached houses saw a substantial 28 per cent increase in median land prices, rising from S$2,106 psf to S$2,704 psf. These price-rises may be the result of growing demand for more generous-sized homes following the 'circuit breaker' lockdowns, and the inevitable supply-demand imbalance in Singapore, where land is extremely limited. In addition to these factors, wealthy buyers are increasingly drawn to new detached and semi-detached houses due to their perception as superior assets for preserving value and facilitating generational wealth transfer. Beyond the investment opportunity, one of the key attractions of Villas @ Greenbank Park is the development's idyllic, sought-after Bukit Timah location. Situated in the peaceful and serene environment of Greenbank Park, these homes are surrounded by a low-rise landed housing enclave, comprising closely held properties unlikely ever to be redeveloped into condominiums

