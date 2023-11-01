Exclusive: Evergrande proposes offshore creditors get 30% equity stake in subsidiaries -sources

Shares in the units the bondholders will be offered the stake in, Evergrande Property Services Group and Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (NEV), have fallen by more than 80 per cent this year amid Evergrande's debt woes.

Creditors would be given existing shares of the two units, the first source said, in a deal that would need to be approved by Chinese regulators. Evergrande was also banned from issuing new dollar bonds, a key part of its original restructuring plan, while its flagship mainland unit was being investigated by regulators.

The renewed proposal will be key to Evergrande's survival as the company was on Monday ordered by a Hong Kong court to form a concrete debt restructuring plan before a liquidation hearing on Dec. 4, which will decide whether it should be wound up.

Creditors were allowed to either swap all of their holdings into new notes with maturities of 10 to 12 years, or convert them into different combinations of new notes with tenors of five to nine years and equity-linked instruments, with no direct haircut.

A key group of creditors, categorized as Class C by Evergrande, including private lenders, some Chinese banks and pre-IPO investors had opposed the old plan and demanded better terms before it collapsed.

