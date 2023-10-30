Ex-Spanish football chief Rubiales banned 3 years over kiss scandal

Former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales arrives at the high court in Madrid, Spain on Sept 15, 2023.

The suspension was imposed following the allegedly non-consensual kiss Rubiales gave to Spain player Jenni Hermoso after this year's Women's World Cup final in which Spain beat England. "This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Aug 20, 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days," Fifa said.

Ms Jenni Hermoso, the player involved in the incident, had earlier filed a legal complaint over the unsolicited kiss.

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain playerGENEVA: FIFA said Monday (Oct 30) it had imposed a three-year ban on former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales following his Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis DiazBOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Oct 28) said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia. However, officials were still searching for his missing father. Read more ⮕

