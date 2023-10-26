Ex-SIA flight steward opens fine-casual Indian ‘Curry Club’ serving S$37 frog leg biryani

with SIA for 22 years. It was only in 2004 that he unexpectedly switched careers and entered the F&B industry, when he was laid off by the national carrier.For income, Rajendran (pictured above with his sons) started selling vadai at pasar malams. In 2006, he expanded to a dine-in prata and teh tarik eatery, which also served fried rice and noodle dishes made with his family recipes.

His four children, three sons and a daughter with ages ranging from 21 to 36, have since joined their father’s business and now work alongside Rajendran.More recently, Rajendran’s humble prata shop has evolved into a fine-casual restaurant calledThe bistro-style joint serves mod Indian cuisine with small plates and vegetarian options such as, classic pani puri orbs stuffed with avocado relish and house-made pickled cucumbers.

The Curry Club Signature’s kitchen is helmed by chef Saumya Prakash, who has worked in India, Dubai and the Maldives.The restaurant’s in-house bar offers cocktails with a local twist, like Chempedak Delight ($26), which has a vodka base spiked with Baileys Irish Cream, white chocolate liquor, gula melaka and a “cempedak infusion”.is a pulled cup of masala tea spiked with a shot of bourbon whisky and served with a cinnamon stick. headtopics.com

