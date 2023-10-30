SINGAPORE: Lee Jin Rui, an ex-school rebel turned digital marketing entrepreneur, had a vision of running his own business since he was just 10 years old. His entrepreneurial journey began with an unusual venture – buying and selling Japanese trading card games, specifically Cardfight!! Vanguard. By the time he graduated from primary school, he had amassed close to S$4,000 from these transactions, making him the “biggest dealer” even within his school.

One of the program’s success stories is Ms. Quinny Tran, a 21-year-old marketing student at Curtin University. She stumbled upon Mr. Lee’s program while searching for affordable courses to supplement her knowledge. Most courses she found were prohibitively expensive for a student, but Adolet’s free offering was a game-changer. Impressed by the practical knowledge and interpersonal skills she gained, Ms. Tran later joined Mr. Lee’s company as an intern.

Another participant, 26-year-old William Tan, the head of operations at MWI Technologies, emphasized the value of the soft skills he acquired. While hard skills like SEO and marketing techniques can be learned elsewhere, Mr. Lee’s program also taught participants how to effectively communicate with employers, solve business problems, and assign value to their work. This emphasis on soft skills is often overlooked in theory-based learning.Mr. headtopics.com

For Mr. Lee, giving back to the community is a key motivator. His decision to offer free training programs aligns with his belief in providing value to others without expecting financial gain in return. He encourages aspiring young entrepreneurs to adopt the “Just Do It” mindset, emphasizing the importance of taking action and gaining confidence through evidence..

