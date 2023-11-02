Ex-pawnshop owner gets more than 18 months' jail for pawning customers' items under her name to keep business afloat

At the State Courts, Fun was sentenced to 18 months' and two weeks' jail after she pleaded guilty to five counts of unauthorised pawning of goods under the Pawnbrokers Act. The court heard that Fun was the manager and shareholder at Yong Teck Pawnshop in Hougang when she decided to commit the offences from March 3 to Nov 26, 2021.

At the time, the poor business outlook led Fun to take the pledges of some of her customers and pawn them without authorisation under her own name at third-party pawnshops to generate some money. For the five charges which the prosecution proceeded with, Fun received a total of S$421,790 in sales proceeds from these third-party pawnshops, namely Heng Heng, ValueMax (Hougang), Shing Heng, Moneymax and Wing Teck.

Prior to Yong Teck Pawnshop's closure on June 3 last year, RSM Corporate Advisory, a professional services business offering audit services, was appointed to be the receivers of the pawnshop's properties and assets on Nov 26, 2021.

RSM later confirmed their suspicion when they discovered that 346 pawn tickets for the pledges involved were allegedly further pawned by Fun or her husband at 12 third-party pawnshops.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.