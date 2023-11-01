Ex-manager of PA residents' network sexually abused and took nude pics of intellectually disabled teen

In sentencing, Justice Mavis Chionh said the man had specifically targeted the victim knowing that she was vulnerable by virtue of her intellectual disability, as he had noticed that she was a slower learner than her younger sister.

After having gained physical access to the victim, the man took steps to allay any concerns by sending her grandaunt photographs of the girl taking part in innocuous activities. She also blamed herself for what had happened, and became scared of her grandaunt, who initially blamed the victim for being victimised.

The man got to know the victim’s family, which was identified as a household in financial need, in 2015. After the outing, he took the girl back to his office, where he blocked the view of a surveillance camera before carrying out sexual acts on the girl and taking photos of her bare body.

