Ex-DJ Dongfang Billy posts daily videos about his health regimen after 3 surgeries and weight gain

The one-time callisthenics coach, popular among aunties for his health talks, underwent three operations in three years and subsequently put on weight until he hit an all-time high of 126kg in June.Wang, who now resides in China, has kept a low profile on social media in recent years and did not post photos of his weight gain until now.

Battling various health problems caused his weight to soar, he wrote, as he introduced a series of videos titled 60-Day Rehabilitation Practice Plan. "每一天，我向疾病宣战，用坚强和毅力书写我的康复故事。无论多少次手术，我依然奋发向前，因为每次锻炼都是对生命的珍贵礼物。"多少朋友和我一样，需要战胜病魔，有多少朋友是半月板手术、视网膜脱落、腰间盘凸出术后，需要康复？今天我开始了，敬请关注“东方比利60天康复实践计划”今天早上正式第一天，敬请关注，彼此互勉、彼此互爱，一起在60天后，見證再次做个成功的得胜者，恢复上帝赐给我们的俊美！Wang revealed his weight gain was a result of not being able to exercise after the operations. Also, side effects from medication greatly affected his metabolism.

“I eat very little, but I am still fat,” he shared, adding that he could only do stretching and minimal cardio exercises. He also said he tipped the scales at 126kg in June but has since lost 25kg. His goal is to build confidence, he said, and to slowly return to his weight before surgery. headtopics.com

He also joked in one of the videos that he empathised with pregnant women who had to carry extra weight. “So this is how it feels to have a 20kg tummy,” he said, as he performed leg raises in a gym. Wang, a leukaemia survivor, hopes the videos will encourage his followers to “face life’s challenges head-on”.

He said: “My dream is to go back to who I was 10 to 20 years ago. I had doubts before, but I now believe I can do it.”'Ageless granny' shares her secret to youthful looks: 22 years of exercising

Former DJ Dongfang Billy reveals he weighed 126kg in June, working to regain his trim physiqueHe is sharing his recovery journey and exercise regime on Facebook. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Former DJ Dongfang Billy reveals he weighed 126kg in June, working to regain his trim physiqueBEIJING – Former radio deejay Dongfang Billy is working hard to regain his trim physique after struggling with health problems in recent years, he reveals in a Facebook post on Monday. The one-time callisthenics coach popular among aunties for his health talks, underwent... Read more ⮕

'My weight once soared to 126kg': Dongfang Billy documents recovery after 3 surgeries in 3 yearsDongfang Billy, also known as Billy Wang, was well-known among the aunties in Singapore in the early to mid-2000s with his frequent appearances on television and radio. Read more ⮕

Kayaker who died was former nurse who loved cats, helping people: 'Gentle, friendly and kind girl'Ms Chew Jia Tian, who died while kayaking off the coast of Sentosa on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hard-working student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), where she earned her degree in nursing. Read more ⮕

Former President Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, the highest civilian honourShe will receive the award from her successor, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, at the National Awards Investiture Read more ⮕

China’s former premier Li Keqiang dies of heart attack at age 68BEIJING – China’s former premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, less than a year after retiring from a decade in office during... Read more ⮕