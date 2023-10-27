Everything Taylor! Taylor Swift, her new man, her old men, her music and more

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times examines the ins and outs of pop culture in the Asian entertainment and Hollywood scene.

#PopVultures host and recent Swiftie convert Jan Lee invites The Straits Times lifestyle journalists Yamini Chinnuswamy and Charmaine Lim, both fellow Swifties, to talk about superstar Taylor Swift’s new relationship with American football player Travis Kelce.

They discuss the masterful rollout of the Taylor-Travis romance and how well Swift uses the media and pop culture zeitgeist to her advantage. From being seen with British actress Sophie Turner amid her acrimonious divorce with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas to posing with Beyonce at the premiere of her Eras concert film - the singer knows how to generate headlines. headtopics.com

6:36 The Taylor-Travis romance - how it began, the reveal of their relationship and whether it is a PR stunt18:43 How Swift handled her previous relationships and her image to the public39:12 How petty Swift can be and why we love it51:39: Our Taylor Swift awards - favourite boyfriend, worst boyfriend, favourite songs and moreFollow #PopVultures Podcast episodes here every month:

Read more:

The Straits Times »

Taylor Swift receives 20 nominations for 2023 Billboard Music AwardsThe 33-year-old pop superstar already holds the record for the most awarded female with 29 to her name but has been nominated a further 20 times for the upcoming ceremony, which will take place on Nov 19. The Karma songstress has received a nod for Top Artist alongside Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and SZA as well as Top Female... Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift helps fuel Universal Music Group's third-quarter revenueCultural phenomenon Taylor Swift helped fuel revenue at Universal Music Group in the third quarter, the world's largest record label said on Thursday (Oct 26). With the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), Swift became the first woman to have four albums in the Top 10 charts at the same time, and the first artist since the Beatles to have... Read more ⮕

NFL player Travis Kelce admits he plays better when Taylor Swift is watching from the standsTravis Kelce is aware of what fans have dubbed the Taylor Effect. Read more ⮕

UOB cards score big with early access to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran concert ticketsTickets to the UOB pre-sale for Ed Sheeran's 2024 Singapore concert sold out within 1.5 hours on Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift rubbishes rumours that she dated her female friends, says her friendships were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'Taylor Swift has addressed rumours she secretly dated some of her female pals — insisting her friendships with women were 'sensationalised' and 'sexualised'. Read more ⮕

Orchard Road to woo visitors with first Christmas Eve street party, three Christmas villagesThe festivities are expected to draw around five to six million visitors, comparable to pre-Covid levels. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕