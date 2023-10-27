Every day, half a million malware apps are created for scamming. Who’s behind them?

Talking Point host Steven Chia with Nguyen Quang Dong (right), one of Vietnam’s leading experts on digital safety.HANOI: One hour. That is all the time it takes to build malicious software that can access the camera, messages, calls, storage, microphone, location, contacts — nearly everything —And cyber threat hunter Ngo Minh Hieu finds more than half a million of such malware apps created every day, in his work for Vietnam’s National Cyber Security Centre.
A growing number of incidents in the last five years are related to malware, said Nguyen Quang Dong, the director of the Institute for Policy Studies and Media Development., the programme Talking Point found as it investigated who might be behind the malware scams that have emerged in Singapore this year.Between January and August, more than 1,400 victims in Singapore lost at least S$20.6 million in total, police said.
"These are people who relinquish their bank accounts or even sell their Singpass credentials over job offers on Telegram," said Ang. This allows scammers to transfer money from the victim's bank account to a local bank account.The syndicates themselves are usually from neighbouring countries, Ang said.
“Young people here are good at technology. They’re tech-savvy. And some people self-study too. They learn about (hacking) skills,” he said.computer science is compulsory in most public schools in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, starting from third grade. When students reach high school, coding is compulsory in IT classes.Malware can allow scammers to gain control of a victim’s phone.
By age 23, he was chasing big money: stealing the personal data of 200 million United States citizens from his base in Vietnam. He was caught in 2013 and sentenced to 13 years' jail.Building malware is so commonplace that there are publicly available tools, known as open source software, that scammers can use to automatically build their app. This is usually the "first step" for most hackers nowadays, said Hieu.