Evergrande proposes offshore creditors get 30% equity stake in subsidiaries: Sources

A lawyer representing an ad hoc group of key bondholders told a Hong Kong court on Monday the restructuring plan could have a higher recovery rate for creditors than a liquidation scenario of less than 3 per cent.

Their combined market value was only around HK$9 billion (US$1.15 billion) as of Wednesday morning, with the parent holding 52 per cent of the property arm and 59 per cent of the vehicle firm. The new plan was raised with some bondholders about two weeks ago, the first source added, after Evergrande's original debt restructuring plan was thrown off course when its billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan was in late September confirmed to be under investigation for suspected criminal activities.

The second source said the new plan was driven by a work committee under the southern Guangdong provincial government that has been overseeing Evegrande's restructuring since late 2021, after the developer defaulted on its debts. The provincial government did not respond to a request for comment.

Evergrande's original plan, which was backed by the ad hoc group of bondholders before it was thrown off course, offered options including equity-linked instruments backed by the parent Evergrande and the two Hong Kong-listed subsidiaries.

The biggest challenge ahead for Evergrande will be convincing its creditors and shareholders in the two Hong Kong-listed units that the new proposal is worthwhile, industry experts said.

