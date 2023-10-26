EU summit calls for 'humanitarian corridors and pauses' in Gaza

Workers stand by a United Nations vehicle, while sorting aid to be distributed to Palestinians, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, at a United Nations-run facility, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed at a summit on Thursday (Oct 26) to call for the establishment of"humanitarian corridors and pauses" to get urgently needed aid into Gaza.

In a declaration at the summit in Brussels, the leaders of the Union's 27 nations expressed the"gravest concern for the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza". They called for"continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs."

The summit was the leaders' first in-person meeting since the deadly Oct 7 assault on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, which prompted Israel to In their declaration, the leaders reiterated their previous condemnation"in the strongest possible terms" of the Hamas attack and emphasised Israel's right to defend itself"in line with international law and international humanitarian law". headtopics.com

