EU orders Alibaba's AliExpress to provide information on tackling illegal products

The European Commission has ordered Alibaba's AliExpress to provide information on how it tackles illegal products sold on its platform. If AliExpress fails to comply by November 27, it could face an investigation and potential fines. The request for information is in line with the newly adopted EU rules called the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires Big Tech to counter illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

The Commission wants to know what measures AliExpress has taken to comply with DSA rules against the dissemination and sale of illegal products online

