EU leaders urge pauses in Gaza bombing to get aid in

Rescuers and people transport the body of a killed person from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.A child who was pulled from the rubble is carried away from the site of an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.The body of a child is carried away from the rubble after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.

Their call came after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They called for"continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".While EU leaders have strongly condemned Hamas' attack, they have struggled to stick to the same message beyond that.

Mr Scholz's remarks contrasted sharply with comments in recent days by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Charles Michel, the chairman of EU leaders' summits. Israel insists it is acting within international law and that its attacks are intended to destroy Hamas, which operates among the civilian population."Israel has a right to take action and to prevent future attacks. But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population," he said.Ahead of the summit, diplomats spent days debating whether to call for a"humanitarian pause" or"pauses". headtopics.com

But others such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria resisted, arguing such a measure could curb Israel's ability to defend itself and let Hamas regroup, according to diplomats. The crisis erupted with the EU already grappling with the fallout from another war in its immediate neigbourhood - the conflict triggered byUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the summit by video link as the EU leaders pledged they will continue to support Ukraine even amidst another major crisis.

Read more:

straits_times »

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence flared elsewhere in the region and a showdown loomed at the UN over Read more ⮕

EU leaders eye call for 'humanitarian pause' in GazaBRUSSELS: EU leaders will on Thursday (Oct 26) debate calling for a "humanitarian pause" in Israel's war with Hamas, as the bloc grapples with another conflict on its fringes alongside Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as world leaders call for pause in conflict to let aid inGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel's military intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight after one of the deadliest days for Palestinians since the conflict began as world leaders called for a halt to fighting to allow aid into the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA/JERUSALEM — The United Nations (UN), United States (US) and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians short of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip. Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA: Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕