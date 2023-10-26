EU leaders urge pauses in Gaza bombing to get aid in

Rescuers and people transport the body of a killed person from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.A child who was pulled from the rubble is carried away from the site of an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.The body of a child is carried away from the rubble after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.
Their call came after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They called for"continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs".While EU leaders have strongly condemned Hamas' attack, they have struggled to stick to the same message beyond that.
Mr Scholz's remarks contrasted sharply with comments in recent days by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Charles Michel, the chairman of EU leaders' summits. Israel insists it is acting within international law and that its attacks are intended to destroy Hamas, which operates among the civilian population."Israel has a right to take action and to prevent future attacks. But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population," he said.Ahead of the summit, diplomats spent days debating whether to call for a"humanitarian pause" or"pauses".
But others such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria resisted, arguing such a measure could curb Israel's ability to defend itself and let Hamas regroup, according to diplomats. The crisis erupted with the EU already grappling with the fallout from another war in its immediate neigbourhood - the conflict triggered byUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the summit by video link as the EU leaders pledged they will continue to support Ukraine even amidst another major crisis.