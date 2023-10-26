EU leaders eye call for 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

A man carries an injured girl after an Israeli strike on the Rafah refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Oct 25, 2023 (Photo: AFP/Said Khatib)BRUSSELS: EU leaders will on Thursday (Oct 26) debate calling for a"humanitarian pause" in Israel's war with Hamas, as the bloc grapples with another conflict on its fringes alongside Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe's attention at a time of rising doubts about the West's ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia. There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack that Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 200 being taken hostage.

That statement - which could change when leaders meet in Brussels - falls short of demands from the United Nations for a"ceasefire".EU prepares call for pause in Israel-Hamas war but some countries not convinced headtopics.com

The fresh crisis comes at a moment when turmoil in the US Congress has already raised questions about the sustainability of Washington's military aid. Chief among EU measures meant to reassure Kyiv is a plan - earlier estimated at €20 billion (US$21.09 billion) over four years - for a defence fund for Ukraine as part of broader Western security commitments.

There will also be calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow that could include banning Russian diamond imports once the G7 agrees on a way of tracing them.

