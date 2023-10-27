EU calls for humanitarian pauses for Gaza aid as Israel raids enclave

Rescuers and people transport the body of a killed person from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.Rescuers sift through the rubble of a collapsed building following an Israeli air strike on Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on Oct 26, 2023.A child who was pulled from the rubble is carried away from the site of an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.

Israel’s military, which has been carrying out limited raids into Gaza as it prepares for a ground incursion of the enclave, said early on Friday it was “currently conducting raids in the Gaza Strip as part of preparations for the next stage of the operation”.

Israeli military vehicles raided the central area of Al-Bureij and troops were clashing with militants near the border there, the reports said. Unlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight.They called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs”. headtopics.com

Separately, Mr Mamadou Sow, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’ regional delegation, said from Jeddah: “To say that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic is an understatement. Everything that is needed to sustain life is missing or dwindling by the hour in Gaza.”

The ministry on Thursday published a 212-page document with names and ID numbers of the more than 7,000 Palestinians it says were killed in Israel’s bombardment. US forces have been attacked more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups.900 more US troops have arrived in the Middle East headtopics.com

Read more:

The Straits Times »

North Korea says Israel bombed Gaza hospital, calls US 'accomplice'SEOUL - North Korea's foreign ministry accused Israel of bombing a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Oct 17, saying it had openly committed a war crime 'under the undisguised patronage of the United States'. Read more ⮕

North Korea says Israel bombed Gaza hospital, calls US 'accomplice'SEOUL: North Korea's foreign ministry accused Israel of bombing a hospital in the Gaza Strip on Oct 17, saying it had openly committed a war crime "under the undisguised patronage of the Unite Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence flared elsewhere in the region and a showdown loomed at the UN over Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence Read more ⮕

Israel bombards Gaza as world leaders call for pause in conflict to let aid inGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israel's military intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight after one of the deadliest days for Palestinians since the conflict began as world leaders called for a halt to fighting to allow aid into the besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

UN chief Guterres alleges law violations in Gaza, angering IsraelMr Guterres also said the Hamas attacks on Oct 7 “did not happen in a vacuum”. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕