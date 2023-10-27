Ethnic rebels launch attacks across northern Myanmar

In this photo taken on March 9, 2023, members of ethnic rebel group Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) patrol near Namhsan Township in Myanmar's northern Shan State.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) launched a"military operation", they said in a statement. The three rebel groups — which analysts say can call on at least 15,000 fighters between them — did not immediately provide details on casualties or whether they had taken territory.The MNDAA said its fighters had closed the roads from the trade hub of Lashio to Chinshwehaw and Muse on the China border ahead of a"major offensive".

Fighting around Lashio — home to the military's northeast command — and near the towns of Muse, Chinshwehaw and Laukkai was ongoing, local media and residents said."All shops are closed and no one is going out," a resident of Hopang township, around 10 kilometres from Chinshwehaw, told AFP. headtopics.com

A Muse resident told AFP that locals were staying indoors as soldiers patrolled the streets and that the road from the town to the city of Mandalay — a major trade route — had been closed. All flights to and from Lashio airport had been cancelled on Friday"because of the situation", an airline ticketing agency told AFP.

Myanmar's borderlands are home to more than a dozen ethnic rebel groups, some of which have fought the military for decades over autonomy and control of lucrative resources. Earlier this month nearly 30 people were killed and dozens wounded in a strike on a camp for displaced people in neighbouring Kachin state. headtopics.com

