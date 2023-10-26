'Eternal goddess': Maggie Shiu celebrates 'fabulous 40' years in showbiz with fans

Maggie Shiu celebrated her 40th year in showbiz with fans.It wasn't her birthday, but Maggie Shiu got to celebrate with cake anyway.

The veteran Hong Kong actress commemorated her 40th year in showbiz recently with a fan event aptly titled A Date With Maggie. Her two-tiered white and gold cake came with a "40 & Fabulous" cake topper too.

The 58-year-old dressed in an oversized white shirt, distressed jeans and thick-rimmed glasses for the occasion from her showbiz friends, including actors Simon Yam, Gallen Lo, Raymond Cho, Felix Wong and Bowie Lam and director Johnnie To. "Eternal goddess," a netizen called her, while others called her beautiful. Another gushed: "Forty years since debut, and she's strong and independent, beautiful and sassy, self-consistent and introspective, sober and determined."

Those who attended the fan-meet commented that it was "unforgettable" and they were "lucky to meet her". Maggie was part of TVB's Artist Training Course in 1984 alongside batchmates like Aaron Kwok and Kitty Lai.

As a newbie, she appeared in the music videos for Jacky Cheung's Love Has Died and Gently Touch Your Face. One of her most memorable roles is as Xiao Zhao in the 1986 TVB drama The New Heaven Sword and the Dragon Sabre also starring Tony Leung and Kitty.

