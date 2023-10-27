ESR-LOGOS REIT's Sakura Distribution Centre has achieved 100% occupancy, with the expansion of space requirements from an existing tenant.

The freehold five-storey modern logistics asset is the REIT's first acquisition in Japan. The REIT acquired the property in October 2022. The asset completed in 2015 is located in the Northern part of the Chiba Prefecture in Tokyo and is situated between the Narita International Airport and Chiba Port.

Meanwhile, the REIT also reported that 7002 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 acquired a new tenant recently involved in an asset enhancement initiative (AEI). The addition of the new tenant brought the occupancy of the newly completed building to 62%. headtopics.com

The new tenant is a manufacturer of food service and airline equipment. The development involved in the AEI is a 25,000 sqm building suitable for advanced manufacturing, info-comm, and data centre tenants....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazine.

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.Digital Core REIT’s property net income down 3. headtopics.com

The startup offers a matchmaking space where determining one’s eligibility for a loan from a bank requires very limited personal data.Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244. 4 key goals wealthy families are prioritisingHyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre SG looks into cell-based manufacturingKey industries to drive IPO market growth in 20244.

Read more:

SBRMagazine »

Japan's Denso to invest $3.3 billion to bulk up chips business, president saysTOKYO : Japanese automotive supplier Denso will invest about 500 billion yen ($3.3 billion) in semiconductors by 2030 as aims to triple the scale of its chips business by 2035 from current levels, the company's president said on Thursday.($1=150. Read more ⮕

Japan Finance Minister Suzuki: Closely watching yen moves with a sense of urgencyTOKYO : Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that authorities were closely watching yen moves after the Japanese currency fell beyond 150 yen against the U.S. dollar.Suzuki was speaking to reporters at his ministry. Read more ⮕

- 80-year-old taxi drivers to ease Japan’s labour crunchJapan is suffering from a shortfall of workers. That might actually be a boost for its economy, says Gearoid Reidy for Bloomberg Opinion. Read more ⮕

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea’s supply of arms to RussiaThe countries confirmed “several” deliveries of such weapons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

South Korea, Japan, US condemn North Korea's supply of arms to RussiaSEOUL: South Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned the supply of arms and military equipment by North Korea to Russia and said they had confirmed "several" deliveries of such weapons, a joint statement issued on Thursday (Oct 26) said. Read more ⮕

Soccer Gladbach's Itakura to undergo ankle surgery, doubtful for Japan matchesBERLIN : Borussia Moenchengladbach and Japan defender Ko Itakura will undergo surgery for an injured ankle and will be sidelined for several weeks, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday, making him doubtful for his country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Read more ⮕