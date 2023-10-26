A text conversation with generative AI chatbot"Dai-chan" on the messaging app Line, with a wrong answer about the Osaka Expo being cancelled.TOKYO – A cartoon canine AI chatbot designed to cheer up and inform lonely older residents of western Japan is in the doghouse after providing error-laden responses.

Powered by generative artificial intelligence, Dai-chan was this year launched by the Osaka authorities, which called it the first of its kind in a country where one in 10 people is aged 80 or older. But the chatbot, which features a Shiba Inu cartoon dog and answers in the Osaka dialect, has shown itself far from faithful to the truth.

When a user asked about the World Expo planned in Osaka in 2025, the dog incorrectly responded that the event was cancelled. That answer gained public attention, with Japanese newspapers and broadcasters reporting on the dog who got the wrong end of the stick.“Dai-chan, you’re good,” one social media user joked. Some posted screengrabs of Dai-chan’s replies, remarking how its replies had cracked them up. headtopics.com

Asked by a reporter if the mooted Sapporo Olympic Games will be pushed back, the bot dog said: “The Sapporo Olympics is postponed! It’s not cancelled, so I look forward to it!” Earlier this month, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Sapporo had given up its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics as public support for hosting the games waned after a string of corruption scandals over the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Asked about the decision, Dai-chan responded: “The Olympic Committee decided to postpone! It is a decision considering safety! Good job, the Olympic Committee!”Its purpose “is to broaden communication base for elderly people and not to give correct answers every time, and users seem to be enjoying Dai-chan with an understanding of the limits of what generative AI can do”, an Osaka official in charge of the project said. headtopics.com

Read more:

thenewpaper »

At auto show, Japan's Kishida calls for exit from deflationary pastTOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida used his visit to Tokyo's auto show on Thursday (Oct 26) to call for the private sector's help in ensuring the economy makes a "total break" with its deflationary past. Read more ⮕

Chinese director Zhang Yimou receives lifetime award at Tokyo International Film FestivalZhang made his directorial debut in 1988 with Red Sorghum. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Japan court says 'cruel' gender change sterilisation rule unconstitutionalTOKYO — Japan's top court said on Wednesday (Oct 25) that obliging transgender people to be sterilised in order to change their legal gender was unconstitutional. Read more ⮕

Japan launches anti-monopoly probe into Google's search dominanceTOKYO — Japan's competition watchdog said on Monday (Oct 23) it has started investigating Google for a possible breach of anti-monopoly laws in web search services, following similar steps by authorities in Europe and other major economies. Read more ⮕

YouTuber gets warning, 5 videos removed after dodging train fares, stealing food in JapanYouTube content creator known as Fidias drew condemnation for his video titled I Travelled Across Japan For Free. Read more ⮕

Chinese director Zhang Yimou receives lifetime award at Tokyo International Film FestivalTOKYO – Chinese director Zhang Yimou was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the opening ceremony of the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday. The 73-year-old recalled in his acceptance speech that his connections to TIFF stretch back three... Read more ⮕