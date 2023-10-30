Eric Nam 'received threats', cancels KL concert following backlash over perceived stance on Israel-Palestine conflict

Korean-American singer Eric Nam recently received criticism after netizens discovered he had liked an Instagram post about the recent Israel-Palestine conflict.

Written by American political analyst Jordan C. Brown-Underwood, it read: "It is absolutely reasonable and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians while simultaneously calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world."Though Eric only liked the post and did not directly comment on the conflict, netizens took to the 34-year-old's recent Instagram posts to share their disapproval.

"Please Eric, get informed. Don't be on the wrong side of history," wrote one, while others shared that they were "disappointed" and "let down" by him.On the other hand, fans who appeared to be from Israel wrote that Eric was "on the right side" of the conflict and that they wanted him to hold a concert in their country. headtopics.com

Today (Oct 30), he shared a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, confirming that he had done so due to the backlash he had received.Eric explained that he liked the Instagram post as he believed it expressed "a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance" as someone who was "always pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all."

"After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur," he continued. "Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show." Hi everyone - following the horrific events of October 7th, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance. headtopics.com

